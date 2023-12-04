$400,000 fire on Riverside Drive

Damage is estimated at $400,000 after a house fire on Riverside Drive in Windsor.

Crews were called to the scene on Riverside near Aylmer Avenue around 1 p.m. Monday.

According to Windsor fire, the cause is being listed as undetermined because crews are unable to investigate.

Roads in the area were closed while crews worked but they have since reopened.

House fire on Riverside Drive East. Road is closed between Louis and Glengarry. Avoid the area. @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/CkjLOl2gNo — Travis Fortnum (@travisfortnum) December 4, 2023

Windsor fire crews on scene of a house fire in the 600 block of Riverside Drive East in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)