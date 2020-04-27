WINDSOR, ONT. -- A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a Chatham-Kent greenhouse after 40 employees have tested positive for the virus.

Chatham-Kent Public Health said Monday the outbreak is at Greenhill Produce.

“The outbreak is being contained, and any individuals that could have been exposed have been contacted,” said Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health. “Every individual who has tested positive or had symptoms is in isolation. All persons that they have come into contact have been notified by our team, and have been isolated and directed to watch for symptoms.”

Colby told CTV News he expects the number of cases to grow as test results continue to trickle in. All of the company’s employees at that site have now been tested.

Colby said health officials are attempting to trace the source of the virus. He said it’s still not clear whether it was imported from another country, or if the outbreak began onsite.

CK Public Health officials are informing the public that all appropriate measures regarding infection control are in place.

“This is what we’ve done with disease outbreaks long before COVID-19, what we do every day of this pandemic, and what we will continue to do long after this virus has subsided,” said Colby.

With files from CTV London's Bryan Bicknell.