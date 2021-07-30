WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 4 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Friday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 435 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,883 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,423 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

2 cases are community acquired

2 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

1 workplace are in COVID-19 outbreak

There are zero patients being treated in hospital with COVID-19.

The health unit website says 2,002 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED: