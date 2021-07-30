Advertisement
4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, no new deaths Friday
CTV Windsor` Published Friday, July 30, 2021 9:42AM EDT
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit on July 2, 2021. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 4 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Friday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 435 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,883 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,423 people who have recovered.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 2 cases are community acquired
- 2 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:
- 1 workplace are in COVID-19 outbreak
There are zero patients being treated in hospital with COVID-19.
The health unit website says 2,002 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:
- A total of 537,747 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 75.7% of WEC 12+ population have received at least 1 dose
- 80.2% of the 12+ population in Ontario have received at least 1 dose
- 66.0% of WEC 12+ population are fully vaccinated
- 68.4% of the 12+ population in Ontario are fully vaccinated