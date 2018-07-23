

Starting in October, hotel visitors in Windsor will see a new tax on their bill.

Council approved a four per cent hotel tax Monday night.

The new levy is expected to generate roughly $2.8 million annually. Half that amount would go to Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island – or TWEPI. The other half will go to a city tourism development reserve fund for a variety of potential initiatives.

The tax equates to an extra $6 for a $150 room.

Hoteliers lined up at council, critical of the provincially approved scheme – not against the tax itself, but rather the city’s decision to split the revenue. Hotel operators also take exception to the fact that only one hotel has a seat on TWEPI’s board, Caesars Windsor.

Council approved the tax – indicating the bulk of the money will be pumped right back into tourism spending and will help fill more hotel room nights.