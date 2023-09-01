$4.3-million investment for wastewater management technology in

A partnership between the province and a local company is expected to create 20 new jobs, while revolutionizing wastewater infrastructure.

SheaRock Construction Group is making a nearly $4.3-million investments with $500,000 coming from the province.

The Oldcastle company will build a new kind of sewer maintenance shaft, replacing concrete manholes, with polyethylene material.

Officials say a benefit is faster construction.

The shaft is expected to help the province reach its goal of building 1.5-million homes over the next decade - while saving taxpayers money.