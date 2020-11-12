WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are 39 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Monday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 3009 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2783 people who have recovered.

There are four outbreaks in long term care and retirement homes. Iller Lodge in Essex has 15 residents and one staff member with the virus.

Lifetimes on Riverside has four residents and four staff members who have tested positive. Riverside Place in Windsor has two staff members with COVID. Berkshire Care Centre also has one staff case.

The health unit says there have been recent cases in schools, but no outbreaks in schools. There are no listed outbreaks in workplaces.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.