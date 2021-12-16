38-year-old Windsor man reported missing

Windsor, Ont. -

Windsor police are seeking the public’s assistance locating a 38-year-old man who was reported missing Thursday.

Police say Kyle Aarssen, 38, was last seen Wednesday in the area of the 1500 block of Victoria Avenue.

Aarssen is about 6’, 185 lbs with a medium build and short light brown hair. He may be wearing a grey hoodie, jeans and black running shoes.

Police and Aarseen’s family are concerned for his well-being.