WINDSOR, ONTARIO -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 38 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths on Friday.

Officials reporting a woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s from the community have died.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 422 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,293 confirmed cases of the virus, including 15,517 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

  • 10 cases are community acquired
  • 12 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
  • 9 cases are outbreak related
  • 16 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

  • 8 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak
  • 1 community outbreak

There are 15 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and one people are in the ICU.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:

  • 216,954 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
  • 199,856 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
  • 17,098 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine