38 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, two new deaths
CTV Windsor Published Friday, May 21, 2021 9:43AM EDT
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONTARIO -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 38 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths on Friday.
Officials reporting a woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s from the community have died.
The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 422 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,293 confirmed cases of the virus, including 15,517 people who have recovered.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 10 cases are community acquired
- 12 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 9 cases are outbreak related
- 16 cases are still under investigation
OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:
- 8 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak
- 1 community outbreak
There are 15 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and one people are in the ICU.
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:
- 216,954 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 199,856 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
- 17,098 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine