WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 38 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 new death Monday.

Officials say the man in his 80s and from the community. The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 417 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 15,837 confirmed cases of the virus, including 15,053 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

9 cases are community acquired

15 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

1 cases are outbreak related

13 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

8 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

1 community outbreak

There are 22 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and three people are in the ICU.

The health unit website says 1,158 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED: