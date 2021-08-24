WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 37 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Tuesday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 stands at 439 people. There are 388 active cases.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 17,695 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,868 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

3 cases are community acquired.

2 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases.

3 cases are acquired from the community.

1 is related to travel.

31 cases are still under investigation.

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

8 workplaces — seven in Windsor and one in Leamington

1 community outbreak remains in effect. Its location is listed by the health unit as Ste. Anne's Parish in Tecumseh and Pelee Island Winery in Kingsville.

There are 12 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital.

The health unit website says 178 preliminary or confirmed variant of concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED: