WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 37 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Tuesday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 stands at 439 people. There are 388 active cases.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 17,695 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,868 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

  • 3 cases are community acquired.
  • 2 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases.
  • 3 cases are acquired from the community.
  • 1 is related to travel.
  • 31 cases are still under investigation.

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

  • 8 workplaces — seven in Windsor and one in Leamington
  • 1 community outbreak remains in effect. Its location is listed by the health unit as Ste. Anne's Parish in Tecumseh and Pelee Island Winery in Kingsville.

There are 12 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital.

The health unit website says 178 preliminary or confirmed variant of concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:

  • There are 297,554 residents in Windsor-Essex who have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
  • The health unit says 269,873 residents are fully vaccinated.
  • About 78 per cent of residents at least 12 or older have received at least one dose of a vaccine. Seventy-one percent are fully vaccinated with two doses.