37 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths Tuesday
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, August 24, 2021 10:17AM EDT
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 37 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Tuesday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 stands at 439 people. There are 388 active cases.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 17,695 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,868 people who have recovered.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 3 cases are community acquired.
- 2 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases.
- 3 cases are acquired from the community.
- 1 is related to travel.
- 31 cases are still under investigation.
OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:
- 8 workplaces — seven in Windsor and one in Leamington
- 1 community outbreak remains in effect. Its location is listed by the health unit as Ste. Anne's Parish in Tecumseh and Pelee Island Winery in Kingsville.
There are 12 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital.
The health unit website says 178 preliminary or confirmed variant of concern (VOC) cases have been identified.
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:
- There are 297,554 residents in Windsor-Essex who have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
- The health unit says 269,873 residents are fully vaccinated.
- About 78 per cent of residents at least 12 or older have received at least one dose of a vaccine. Seventy-one percent are fully vaccinated with two doses.