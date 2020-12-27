WINDSOR, ONT -- Around $35,000 dollars has been raised to help pay for legal fees after a Windsor Pastor was charged under the reopening act last Sunday.

Windsor Police confirm a large public gathering took place at Harvest Bible church on Christmas eve.

Lead pastor Rev. Aaron Rock was charged and fined by police.

Under the ‘grey-lockdown’ tier of the ‘keeping Ontario safe and open’ framework, the current regulations for religious services only allows for 10 people indoors.

The fine will be assigned by the court and ranges from $10,000.00 to $100,000.00 and one year in prison.

Organizers of the go fund me page say they are hoping to raise $50,000.

Harvest Bible Church released a statement following the charges.

"Our elders have met, and we will issue an internal communication to our church family outlining some interim plans to help us get through the Christmas season before we head into the New Year." says the release.