$350,000 in damage reported after fire at Lakeshore manufacturing plant

Damage is estimated at $350,000 after a fire at a manufacturing plant in Lakeshore.

Lakeshore Fire Chief Don Williamson said firefighters responded to a reported press on fire at the Can Art Plant on Jutras Drive South around 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

He said this resulted in a 3-station alarm to ensure enough staff were available until the situation could be accessed. In total 39 Lakeshore Fire staff were on scene. Fire crews respond to a fire at the Can Art plant in Lakeshore, Ont., on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (Source: _OnLocation/Twitter)

“The fire event was contained to a press and was the result of a mechanical failure that caused some hydraulic fluid to ignite causing heavy smoke in the building,” said Williamson

Williamson added that fire crews were training at their station resulting in a quick response putting out the fire shortly after arrival.

One plant worker was assessed for smoke inhalation.