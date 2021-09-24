WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 33 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Friday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 451 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 19,440 confirmed cases of the virus, including 18,669 people who have recovered.

The health unit says 302 cases are currently active - 190 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active and 112 are non-VOC are active.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

  • 14 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
  • 11 cases are community acquired
  • 1 case is outbreak related
  • 8 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

  • 14 workplaces
  • 3 long-term care or retirement homes
  • 2 community outbreak
  • 7 school outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX RESIDENTS VACCINATED:

  • 312,960 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
  • 24,704 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
  • 288,256 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
  • 3,344 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third Doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for select vulnerable populations. Further information is available at https://www.wechu.org/cv/clinics#third-dose.
  • A total of 604,560 doses have been administered to WEC residents
  • 82.5% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
  • 76.0% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated