WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 32 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths in the region on Sunday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 12,562 confirmed cases of the virus, including 11,902 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

2 are outbreak related

9 are close contacts of confirmed cases

3 are considered community acquired

18 are still under investigation.

WECHU says 305 cases are considered active. There are 33 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 11 people are in the ICU.

The local death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 355 people.

There are currently 17 active outbreaks in the region including eight workplaces, seven long-term care or retirement homes, two in the community.