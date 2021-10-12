32 drivers charged during aerial traffic enforcement in Essex County

Windsor, Ont. -

A total of 32 charges including three for stunt driving were issued Monday during a one-day aerial traffic enforcement in Essex County.

Members of the OPP Essex County detachment, OPP Aviation Services, OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team and a Ministry of Transportation officer conducted the aerial enforcement on Highway 401 in Essex County.

Police say three of the traffic stops were conducted for stunt driving. Two of the drivers were stopped were also issued a three licence suspension after the officer believed they had consumed alcohol and a roadside screening device was administered.

The drivers who were stopped for stunt driving were issued a provincial summons to attend court as well as a 30-day licence suspension.

Their vehicles were also towed and will be impounded for 14 days.