$313K worth of drugs seized after two month long investigation
A 28-year-old male and 39-year-old female from Windsor have been charged after OPP located more than $313K worth of drugs.
The Windsor Police K-9 Unit assisted in the search of a black Jeep Cherokee resulting in a large amount of drugs, including approximately 250 grams of fentanyl, 1390 grams of crystal methamphetamine, and 680 grams of cocaine totaling an estimated worth of $313,000. The drugs were located in hidden compartments of the vehicle.
An investigation that began in January by OPP resulted in a seizure of drugs and a firearm.
On Wednesday, emergency services located the suspect in the 7100 block of Tecumseh Road East. Upon arrival, the suspect along with two other people fled the area.
Once located, the suspect allegedly discarded a loaded handgun which was recovered.
A second suspect was located with illicit drugs while the third person was detained and released.
