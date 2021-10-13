31 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 31 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Wednesday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 458 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 20,119 confirmed cases of the virus, including 19,414 people who have recovered.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

15 workplaces

1 long-term care or retirement home

2 community outbreaks

3 school outbreaks

More details coming.