$30K Sunday morning fire in Windsor

Careless disposal of smoking materials is being blamed for a Sunday morning fire in Windsor, Ont.

Crews were called to the scene in the 1000 block of Albert Road around 7:30 a.m., according to Windsor fire.

Shortly after arrival, the blaze was considered under control and crews began ventilating.

The fire was contained to the basement and damage is estimated at $30,000 with no injuries reported.