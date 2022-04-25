307 new high-risk cases, 58 hospitalizations reported over last three days in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 307 new high-risk COVID-19 cases, 58 hospitalizations and no additional deaths over the last three days.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 607 people.

Of the 307 new high risk cases:

170 were reported on Saturday

82 were reported on Sunday

55 were reported on Monday

Windsor-Essex has 359 active high-risk cases. WECHU says due to changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit reports 58 patients in local hospitals with the virus on Monday, including four cases in the ICU. That is a decrease compared to 62 on Friday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ depending on time of reporting.

27 ACTIVE OUTBREAKS

11 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

5 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

8 Community Outbreaks

1 Workplace Outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED