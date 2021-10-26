30 new COVID-19 cases, two new community outbreaks declared in Windsor-Essex

News -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 30 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Tuesday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 463 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 20,423 confirmed cases of the virus, including 19,790 people who have recovered.

The health unit says 170 cases are currently active, including 93 variants of concern (VOC) cases.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

5 workplaces

0 long-term care or retirement homes

3 community outbreaks

6 school outbreaks

New community outbreaks have been declared at the Vollmer Complex in LaSalle and Oakwood Bible Chapel.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

15 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

5 cases are community acquired

1 case is travel related

9 cases are still under investigation

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED