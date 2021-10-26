30 new COVID-19 cases, one new community outbreak declared in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 30 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Tuesday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 463 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 20,423 confirmed cases of the virus, including 19,790 people who have recovered.
The health unit says 170 cases are currently active, including 93 variants of concern (VOC) cases.
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 5 workplaces
- 0 long-term care or retirement homes
- 2 community outbreaks
- 6 school outbreaks
A new community outbreak has been declared at Oakwood Bible Chapel. WECHU rescinded an outbreak at the Vollmer Complex in LaSalle
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 15 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 5 cases are community acquired
- 1 case is travel related
- 9 cases are still under investigation
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED
- 323,845 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 16,998 WEC residents have only received 1 dose
- 306,847 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- 4,902 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third Doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for select vulnerable populations.
- A total of 635,594 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 85.3% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
- 80.9% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated.