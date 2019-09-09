The no-wake zone on the Detroit River has been extended until the end of October.

The Windsor Port Authority's harbor master says the ban on watercraft 30 metres from shore will be reviewed again at that time.

Harbour Master Peter Berry says the Great Lakes are often influenced by severe rain and wind storms late into November, and lake levels are not expected to subside over the next two months.

Windsor police say they have issued 42 warnings to boaters since the no-wake zone was created in the middle of July, but so far haven't laid any charges.

The Port Authority, along with the City of Windsor, implemented the ban in July in an effort to lessen the shoreline damage caused by waves from motorized vessels.

Boaters who fail to comply could be fined a maximum of $5,000, while corporations such as tour boats could face even larger fines of up to $50,000.