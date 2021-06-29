WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 3 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Tuesday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 434 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16, 820 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,327 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

  • 1 case are community acquired
  • 1 case are close contacts of confirmed cases
  • 1 case are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

  • 1 workplace are in COVID-19 outbreak
  • 1 community outbreak

There are 14 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital.

The health unit website says 1,961 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:

  • 272,513 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
  • 22,511 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
  • 150,002 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
  • A total of 422,515 doses have been administered to WEC residents