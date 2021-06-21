Advertisement
3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, no new deaths
CTV Windsor Published Monday, June 21, 2021 9:44AM EDT
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 3 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Monday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 434 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,784 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,287 people who have recovered.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 1 case are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 2 cases are still under investigation
OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:
- 1 workplace are in COVID-19 outbreak
- 1 community outbreak
There are 6 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 5 people are in the ICU.
The health unit website says 1,942 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:
- 268,799 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- A total of 381,384 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 73.4 per cent of adults 18 years or older have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 32.4 per cent of adults 18 years or older have received two doses of a vaccine and are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19.