WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 3 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Monday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 434 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,784 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,287 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

  • 1 case are close contacts of confirmed cases
  • 2 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

  • 1 workplace are in COVID-19 outbreak
  • 1 community outbreak

There are 6 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 5 people are in the ICU.

The health unit website says 1,942 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:

  • 268,799 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
  • A total of 381,384 doses have been administered to WEC residents
  • 73.4 per cent of adults 18 years or older have received at least one dose of a vaccine
  • 32.4 per cent of adults 18 years or older have received two doses of a vaccine and are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

 