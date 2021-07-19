WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 3 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

Two were reported on July 18 and one case was reported on July 19 but due to routine data clean up, a net increase of one case was observed.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 436 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,847 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,397 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

1 case is community acquired

1 case is close contacts of confirmed cases

1 case is still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

1 workplace is in COVID-19 outbreak

There are three Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital.

The health unit website says 1,989 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED: