WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports there are three new cases of COVID-19 in the region and no additional deaths.

According to numbers released Friday morning, the total has reached 999, including 567 people who have recovered.

One is a healthcare worker, one is in the agri-farm sector and one is a close contact of a confirmed case.

Fifteen people are in hospital.

During his summary of local statistics on Friday, Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says there has been a shift in the trend of cases in the region due to the high number of cases at in the agri-farm sector.

The shift moved to more men in the 20 to 29 age range testing positive. About 53 per cent of the cases were in Windsor and the rest were reported in Essex County.

He says most of the recent cases were at the farms or close contacts.

“That means we are reducing the community spread,”says Ahmed.

He wants this trend to continue.

Ahmed says he is aware of several protests planned for this weekend and he wants to ensure people are being safe.

He says attendees should wear masks, sanitize and wash hands frequently and stay home if they are sick. He also said people should not yell as it could make the masks wet and less effective.

The number of deaths in Windsor-Essex remains at 66. Forty-nine deaths are related to residents in long-term care homes. Only one long-term care facility is still experiencing an outbreak.