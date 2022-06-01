3 charged on Walpole Island First Nation after police seize $100K worth of drugs, stolen property

Ontario Provincial Police have charged three people after seizing drugs and stolen property from a home on Walpole Island First Nation.

On May 26, the OPP’s Community Street Crimes Unit executed a search warrant on Austin Road, along with members of Essex County OPP, Walpole Island Police Service and Chatham-Kent police, officials said Wednesday.

Three people — ages 33, 41 and 42 — were arrested from a home in the area where drugs and stolen property, valued at nearly $100,000, were seized, police added.

All three people have been charged with four counts of possessing a controlled substance for trafficking purposes and two counts of possessing a controlled substance.

The 33-year-old and 41-year-old have also been charged with “possession of property obtained by crime.”

The accused have been released and are scheduled to appear in provincial court at a later date.

“The search warrant is a result of investigations initiated due to the State of Emergency declared by Walpole Island First Nation for the their current drug epidemic,” police said.

“Lambton County OPP continues to work in conjunction with Walpole Police Service and Chatham-Kent Police Service to address the opioid-related crisis.