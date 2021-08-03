WINDSOR, ONT. -- The federal and provincial governments are investing more than $3 million into two Windsor projects that aim to improve public service and infrastructure.

Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk announced $3,204,396 in joint funding that will help with improvements to municipal buildings and upgrades to local trails.

The Government of Canada is investing $2,563,445 through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, with the Government of Ontario contributing $640,861.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the wellbeing of all Canadians. As we continue to battle this crisis, ensuring that residents across Ontario have access to safe and inclusive municipal infrastructure is critical,” Kusmierczyk said. “By investing 80 cents on every dollar toward the important projects initiated by municipalities, the Government of Canada is responding to the immediate pressures and concerns of the City of Windsor and the Town of Tecumseh. Our government’s infrastructure plan invests in meaningful projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds stronger, more resilient communities.”

Last month, minister of infrastructure and communities Catherine McKenna along with provincial partners announced the government would be granting $51 million to Southwestern Ontario municipalities to respond to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two Windsor projects will see upgrades to several multi-use trails across the city and make improvements to 18 municipal buildings including new entrances with automatic door openers and card readers as well as the installation of touchless washroom features across Windsor.

“This generous investment from the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program will allow the City of Windsor to upgrade select multi-use trails and retrofit existing push-button entryways and washroom fixtures with barrier-free, touchless technology at 16 municipal facilities,” Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens said. “These much-needed upgrades will involve installing new sensor-activated water taps, soap dispensers and automatic doors to prevent the spread of germs in public buildings and washrooms as we continue to adapt our operations and shared spaces to keep residents and visitors safe.”

The Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan which will go toward public transit projects, green infrastructure among other projects in Canada’s rural communities. Ontario is investing $10.2 billion into the program.