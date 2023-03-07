3,190 Windsor-Essex students face suspension due to incomplete immunization records

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are 3,190 elementary school students at risk of school suspension due to incomplete immunization records.

The students will be suspended on March 20 if they do not meet the requirements in the Immunization of School Pupils Act (ISPA) R.S.O.1990.

Under the ISPA , children can be exempted from immunization for medical reasons or due to conscience or religious belief.

WECHu says primary health care providers often administer many of these vaccines. Parents/guardians of children who received their vaccines from their health care provider are responsible for reporting their child’s information to the WECHU.

Reporting vaccination information can be done online. Parents/guardians can watch this short video explaining how to report their child's immunization record online.

o avoid their child’s suspension from school, parents/and guardians can:

Book their child an immunization appointment at one of the WECHU offices. A variety of clinics are planned, by appointment only. Public health nurses are available to update the child’s immunization record and/or administer vaccines if needed.

Appointments can be booked online or by phone at 519-960-0231.

Contact their child’s health care provider to receive any missing vaccinations or immunization documents. Parents/guardians are required to report this information to the WECHU.

Submit updated immunization records to the WECHU by: