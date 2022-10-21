$3,000 in items stolen from Wallaceburg Secondary School: police

Chatham-Kent police say a break-in at a school in Wallaceburg resulted in the theft of $3,000 worth of items.

It took place at Wallaceburg Secondary School, sometime between 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday and 8:20 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say unknown suspects pried open a classroom window and removed tools and other items inside.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Jason Hamm at 519-436-6600, or email at Jasonha@chatham-kent.ca.