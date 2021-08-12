WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, but the number of people in the hospital with the virus remains the same.

There is one person with a confirmed case in a local hospital. Windsor Regional Hospital says there is an increase in demand for COVID-19 tests.

There are 165 active cases:

78 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active

87 non-VOC cases are active

The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 437 people.

There are two workplace outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 17,106 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,504 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

10 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

9 cases are community acquired

10 cases are still under investigation

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED: