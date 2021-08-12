WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, but the number of people in the hospital with the virus remains the same.

There is one person with a confirmed case in a local hospital. Windsor Regional Hospital says there is an increase in demand for COVID-19 tests.

There are 165 active cases:

  • 78 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active
  • 87 non-VOC cases are active

The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 437 people.

There are two workplace outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 17,106 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,504 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

  • 10 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
  • 9 cases are community acquired
  • 10 cases are still under investigation

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:

  • 292,453 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
  • 30,547 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
  • 261,906 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
  • A total of 554,359 doses have been administered to WEC residents
  • 77.1% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
  • 69.0% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated.