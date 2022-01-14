27 COVID cases linked to outbreaks at Windsor Regional Hospital
Twenty-seven patients at Windsor Regional Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19 linked to outbreaks on multiple floors.
The hospital provided an update on COVID-19 outbreaks at its Met and Ouellette campuses on Friday.
To date, 27 patients have tested positive for the virus on the following floors due to outbreaks:
- 6 East, Ouellette Campus
- 2 North, Ouellette Campus
- 7 West, Ouellette Campus
- 8 North, Met Campus
- 7 North, Met Campus
- 4 West, Met Campus
The hospital will continue admissions to those units.
WRH officials recommend anyone discharged from the hospital self-monitor for symptoms and attempt to self-isolate for 10 days after discharge.
Precautions remain in place across both campuses and on all units to identify potential outbreaks early. All patients are tested for COVID-19 on admission into hospital and again following admission to hospital, whether they are symptomatic or not.
Regular updates on COVID-19 will be posted to the hospital’s website.