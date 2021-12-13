263 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Windsor-Essex over three days

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 263 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths over three days.

WECHU says that 264 cases were reported since Friday, but due to routine data cleaning and case review a net increase of 263 cases was observed.

Of the 264 new cases: 99 were reported on Saturday, 98 on Sunday, and 67 on Monday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 479 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 22,850 confirmed cases of the virus, including 21,750 people who have recovered.

The health unit says 621 cases are currently active. Due to the change in testing practice at the Public Health labs, genomic sequencing data for variants is delayed.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

116 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

67 cases are community acquired

2 cases are outbreak related

1 case is travel related

78 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

16 Workplaces

5 Community Outbreaks

10 Schools

2 Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED

340,182 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

20,183 WEC residents have only received 1 dose of a vaccine

319,999 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine

49,984 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for prioritized populations. Further information is available at https://www.wechu.org/cv/clinics#third-dose.

A total of 710,165 doses have been administered to WEC residents

82.4% of WEC residents 5+ have received at least 1 dose

77.6% of WEC residents 5+ are fully vaccinated.