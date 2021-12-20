255 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Windsor-Essex over three days
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
Windsor, Ont. -
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 255 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths over the last three days.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 483 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 23,461 confirmed cases of the virus, including 22,371 people who have recovered.
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 13 Workplaces
- 5 Community Outbreaks
- 17 Schools/Daycares
- 1 Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes
More details coming.