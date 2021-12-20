255 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Windsor-Essex over three days

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 255 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths over the last three days.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 483 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 23,461 confirmed cases of the virus, including 22,371 people who have recovered.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

13 Workplaces

5 Community Outbreaks

17 Schools/Daycares

1 Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes

More details coming.