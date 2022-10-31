Kelly family diappointed in Mallen verdict

Shock, disappointment and anger are adjectives that best describe how the family of Karen Kelly felt when the man charged with her death was found not guilty Monday morning.

Joseph Mallen was found not guilty of dangerous driving causing death, obstruction of justice and public mischief regrding the accident that took 69-year-old Kelly’s life.

"Justice was not served today," Kelly’s daughter Tricia Labelle said during a phone interview. “I don’t understand how the judge weighed so heavily on (a witness's) testimony when he said he lived three doors down. It was dark.”

On Valentine’s Day 2019, Kelly was rushed to hospital after her vehicle was struck by another sedan at the corner of George Avenue and Reginald Street. Kelly passed away 12 days following the collision on Feb. 26.

At trial, the two passengers in the vehicle testified Mallen was driving at a high rate of speed before failing to stop at an intersection and crashing into Kelly’s sedan.

Labelle feels Justice Renee Pomerance disregarded their testimony.

Before rendering the verdict, Justice Pomerance noted her decision should not be taken as diminishing the degree of loss felt by the Kelly family and friends.

She felt some may have been looking for closure.

“I cannot offer that to them today," she said.

The family is hoping an appeal will be launched.

“Somebody was driving that vehicle and somebody needs to be held accountable," said Labelle.