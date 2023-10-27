WINDSOR
Windsor

    • $25,000 worth of cocaine seized in Windsor bust

    Officers seized over 250 grams of cocaine and $13,880 in cash. (Source: Windsor police) Officers seized over 250 grams of cocaine and $13,880 in cash. (Source: Windsor police)

    Windsor police have arrested two people and seized $25,000 worth of cocaine after a two-month investigation into a drug trafficking network with links to a Toronto street gang.

    Members of the Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) executed search warrants on a vehicle at a residence in the 500 block of Partington Avenue on Thursday.

    During their search, officers seized over 250 grams of cocaine and $13,880 in cash.

    A 37-year-old man and a 36-year-old man were both arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, namely cocaine, for the purpose of trafficking.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

    If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News