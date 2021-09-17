WINDSOR, ONT. -- Two 2021 Chrysler Pacifica vehicles have been added to the list of prizes for fully vaccinated Windsor-Essex residents.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens and Essex County Warden Gary McNamara announced the addition of the two vehicles to the WEVax To Win contest Friday.

“These are Windsor-made vehicles, secured from local dealerships, that will be won by local residents – resulting in a win-win-win for our local community,” said Dilkens. “This is an important time in our community’s fight against COVID-19, and it is vital that eligible residents be vaccinated to slow the spread of the virus and the highly-transmissible Delta variant.

Dilkens adds vaccinations are how we beat back a fourth wave, avoid lockdowns, protect community safety, and secure our local economic recovery.

“This contest serves as an incentive for everyone to simply do the right thing,” says Dilkens.

The contest was launched on Sept. 1, 2021 to boost the region’s COVID-19 vaccination rate and offers fully vaccinated Windsor-Essex residents the chance to win over $200,000 in prizes.

The first draw will take place on Oct. 1, 2021, and random draws will continue on a weekly basis thereafter.

Since the contest was launched, close to 25,000 Windsor and Essex County residents have rolled up their sleeves and entered the contest.

Windsor residents are leading the way with more than 13,000 individuals already registered for the contest, followed by LaSalle in second place. Statistics show that those between the ages of 50 and 60 are signing up in the largest number, followed by those in the 40 to 50 range.

“Residents can win fantastic prizes by getting vaccinated, and we can win as a region because the more people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 the better,” said McNamara.

Visit WEVaxToWin.ca for more information on all available prizes and to enter the draw. Winners will be required to provide proof of full vaccination and residency to claim their prize.

To date, 282,852 (65.4%) residents in Windsor and Essex County have received their full vaccination. WEVaxToWin.ca also contains links to information on booking your vaccine, vaccine information and vaccine myths.