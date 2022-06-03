24-year-old man reported missing in Windsor, last seen Wednesday

Windsor police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 24-year-old man who was reported missing Thursday.

Police say James Charron, 24, was last seen Wednesday at 10 p.m. in the 2500 block of Pillette Road.

He is described as a white man about 5’10” and 160 lbs. Charron was last seen wearing a brown hoodie and black shorts.

He is believed to be driving a black 2015 Chrysler 200 with license plates CKMP 263.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Windsor Police Service or Crime Stoppers.