24-year-old LaSalle man facing child pornography, firearms charges

A 24-year-old man has been charged with child pornography and firearm-related offences following a lengthy police investigation.

The Windsor Police Service’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit launched the investigation in April 2022 after receiving information someone was sharing child sexual abuse materials online through a social media app.

Police say three months later, officers started a second investigation for the same type of offence. Both investigations eventually led the ICE Unit to the same LaSalle address.

Police executed a search warrant on Mar. 9, 2023 with the help of the LaSalle Police Service. During their search, officers seized a number of firearms including an assault rifle and ammunition.

Police also recovered computers, cellphones and other electronic devices. During a digital forensic examination of the devices, police found child sexual abuse materials.

The 24-year-old suspect turned himself in and has been charged with possession of child pornography, unsafe storage of a prohibited firearm, and possession of a weapon without a licence.

Anyone with information on child pornography can call the Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4896, or ext. 4000 after hours. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com