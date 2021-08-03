Advertisement
24 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Windsor-Essex since Friday: WECHU
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 24 new cases of COVID-19 in the region over the long weekend.
Since Friday, WECHU has reported three new cases on Saturday, five cases Sunday, five cases on Monday and 11 on Tuesday.
Here’s a breakdown of the new cases:
- Three cases are community acquired
- Five cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- One case is travel related
- 15 cases are still being investigated
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,907 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,432 people who have recovered.
There have been 2,015 preliminary or confirmed variant of concern cases identified.
The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 435 people.
There are 40 active COVID cases in the region, 11 are variants of concern (VOC) and 29 non-VOC cases. Currently, there is one COVID-19 case in hospital.
There is an outbreak of the virus at an agriculture facility in Kingsville.
Windsor-Essex residents vaccinated:
- 288,678 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 34,682 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
- 253,996 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- A total of 542,674 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 76.1 per cent of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
- 66.9 per cent of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated
- 77.7 per cent of WEC adults have received at least 1 dose
- 69.1 per cent of WEC adults are fully vaccinated