WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 24 new cases of COVID-19 in the region over the long weekend.

Since Friday, WECHU has reported three new cases on Saturday, five cases Sunday, five cases on Monday and 11 on Tuesday.

Here’s a breakdown of the new cases:

Three cases are community acquired

Five cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

One case is travel related

15 cases are still being investigated

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,907 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,432 people who have recovered.

There have been 2,015 preliminary or confirmed variant of concern cases identified.

The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 435 people.

There are 40 active COVID cases in the region, 11 are variants of concern (VOC) and 29 non-VOC cases. Currently, there is one COVID-19 case in hospital.

There is an outbreak of the virus at an agriculture facility in Kingsville.

Windsor-Essex residents vaccinated: