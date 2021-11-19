24 hour commemorative fire to burn during 'The Gift CK'

Windsor, Ont. -

The second instalment of The Gift CK returns to Chatham-Kent on Saturday, where volunteers will fan across the municipality to collect food and toy donations for those in need during the holidays.

A traditional commemorative fire will be lit Friday at TJ Stables to burn for 24 hours during the event.

“We believe deeply in The Gift and the work our community puts forth to ensure everyone is able to celebrate the holiday season,” says Faith Hale, Executive Director, Ska:Na Learning Centre. “The Gift encompasses our beliefs of coming together and the exchange of gifts, food and culture.”

Hale explains “having this community fire is our way of being part of this amazing event for our community and celebrating everyone in Chatham-Kent. We are honoured to be part of this event and invite everyone in Chatham-Kent to come to the fire.”

There will be a Facebook Live from the Commemorative Fire streaming on Friday at 5:15 p.m. David Wilson, respected knowledge keeper and ceremony man will be lighting the fire.

“There’s so much excitement!”

Volunteer Janessa Geene says there is a list of drop off locations for those who may choose to drop their gifts off at the centres across Chatham-Kent.

“I think that’s the beauty is that there are no goals at this point,” Geene tells CTV News. “It’s just really asking people to look inside of themselves and asking them to decide what they think their neighbours need and what they have the ability to give.”

The Gift CK takes place Saturday, Nov. 20. Chatham-Kent residents are invited to leave a gift on their porch at noon for pick up by volunteers, or bring them to the fire.

Last year, thousands of volunteers collected roughly $3 million worth of donations.

For more information about The Gift CK visit www.thegiftck.ca.