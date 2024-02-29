$24,000 in drugs and cash seized, two people arrested

Windsor police have seized $24,000 in drugs and cash after an investigation.

Police say the investigation led to the arrest of two suspects and the seizure of $13,505 in illegal drugs and $10,844 in cash.

On Wednesday, the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) located and arrested a 29-year-old man suspected of trafficking drugs. Incident to the arrest, officers seized $2,960 in Canadian currency and eight tablets of 5mg oxycodone.

Following the arrest, police executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence in the 3200 block of Dandurand Ave. As a result, officers seized 102.3 grams of cocaine, six tablets of buprenorphine, 19 tablets of oxycodone (5mg), eight tablets of oxycodone (20mg), 28 tablets of oxycodone (40mg), 22 tablets of oxycodone (80mg), two digital scales, $7,000 in Canadian currency, and $504 in American currency.

Police later located and arrested a 25-year-old woman who resided at the same residence.

Subsequent to the arrest, officers executed a warrant on the suspects’ vehicle, resulting in the seizure of $380 in Canadian currency, bear spray, and a collapsible baton. The vehicle, a 2009 Jaguar CPL, was also seized.

The man has been charged with:

• Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (x 7)

• Possession of proceeds obtained by crime (over $5,000)

The woman has been charged with:

• Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (x 6)

• Possession of proceeds obtained by crime (over $5,000)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.