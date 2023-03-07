23-day strike at Highbury Canco comes to an end

News -

A 23-day strike at Highbury Canco in Leamington has ended.

The United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCU) Local 175, the union representing 405 Higbury Canco employees announced its members ratified a new agreement Tuesday.

“I was impressed with the professionalism of the vast majority of our UFCW members, we had very few incidents on the picket line,” Sam Diab, Highbury Canco president and CEO said.

“The company is happy with the outcome. We heard the Union’s concerns re: inflation and we moved some of the increase forward to year one to help folks cope with inflation.”

Workers took to the picket line Feb. 13 after roughly 80 per cent of UFCW’s members at the food processing plant shot down the offer.

Diab said the total increased remain unchanged from the company’s initial offer allow the company to “remain cost competitive and resume our growth plans.”

The original offer proposed entry-level workers making roughly $19.50/hour and pay will increase to over $20/hour by the second year.

The union negotiating committee reached a unanimously recommended settlement with the company on Monday, Mar. 6.

Members voted in favour of the new deal on Tuesday, bringing an end to the strike.

“As folks return to work, we are excited to have them back,” Diab said. “We missed them so much and we expect that we will be business as usual by the end of the week.”