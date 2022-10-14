227 charges laid by Essex County OPP during traffic blitz

Essex County OPP laid a total of 227 charges during a recent traffic safety initiative.

OPP participated in the Thanksgiving Long Weekend Operation Impact from Oct. 7, to Oct. 10.

The focus of the blitz is the "Big 4" causal factors in serious collisions on OPP patrolled roadways - impaired driving, speeding/aggressive driving, distracted driving and failing to wear a seatbelt.

Some highlights of the charges laid are:

135 Speeding

2 Failing to Wear a Seatbelt

8 Stunt Driving

4 Impaired Driving

Although the traffic safety campaign has ended, police say members of the Essex County OPP continue patrolling roadways to deter risky driving choices that put the safety of all road users at risk.

The motoring public is encouraged to adopt and maintain safe road behaviors that align with this year's campaign theme "Safer You. Safer Me." The theme serves to emphasize that the decisions that drivers make not only affect them, but also their passengers, other drivers, cyclist, and pedestrians.

If you suspect someone is driving while their ability to operate a motor vehicle is impaired, either by drug or alcohol, call police at 911 to report it immediately.