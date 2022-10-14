227 charges laid by Essex County OPP during traffic blitz

OPP conduct radar on Highway 400, Barrie, Ont. on Thursday, October 4, 2018. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides) OPP conduct radar on Highway 400, Barrie, Ont. on Thursday, October 4, 2018. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver