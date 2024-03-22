WINDSOR
    • 22 tickets issued in two traffic blitzes at 'dangerous intersections'

    Windsor police cruiser at headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor) Windsor police cruiser at headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor)
    Windsor police handed out 22 tickets in two traffic blitzes at ‘dangerous intersections’ in the city.

    Members of the Traffic Enforcement Unit monitored some of Windsor’s most dangerous intersections on Thursday: Forest Glade Dr. at Tecumseh Rd. E. and intersections along the 3100 block of Howard Ave.

    Here’s a breakdown of the 22 tickets issued:

    • Misusing plates
    • Driving without insurance
    • Failing to move over for an emergency vehicle
    • Running a red light
    • Driving without a licence
    • Using a cellular device.

