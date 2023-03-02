22 per cent surge in Windsor-Essex residents without a family doctor: report

The number of individuals without a family physician in Windsor-Essex has increased by 22 per cent, according to recent data from Inspire Primary Health Care.

In a report released by the organization earlier this year, which includes data updated for Mar. 2022, the number of people in Windsor-Essex who do not have a family doctor sits at 44,000.

During the same month in 2020, it was reported 36,000 people in the region were without a primary care physician.

Dr. Jennifer Bondy, a Windsor-based family physician and a board member for the Ontario College of Family Physicians (OCFP), has been advocating for solutions to address the issue of access to primary care for years.

"We're continuing to push forward with the same solutions: to try and increase the amount of team-based care and decrease the administrative burden," said Bondy.

The administrative burden on family physicians has been a major factor in the shortage of family doctors in Ontario.

On average, she said, family physicians spend 19 hours per week filling out paperwork — time that could be better spent with patients.

The impact of not having a family doctor is far-reaching, with vulnerable members of the community, including those with mental health diagnoses and diabetes, being most affected, she added.

Patients with chronic conditions, such as diabetes, require regular check-ups to monitor their health and prevent complications. Without access to a family physician, patients may delay necessary appointments, leading to further health issues, which places a burden on other healthcare specialists.

“If someone with diabetes does not have access to a family physician, it might mean that they might put off their annual trip to the optometrist, which could lead to worsening eye disease later on. It could mean that their kidneys don't end up staying as healthy as they might otherwise have, which means nephrologists or kidney doctors might be impacted,” said Bondy.

“It might mean the diabetes becomes so advanced that we might need to send the patient to an endocrinologist or a diabetes doctor specialist … so you can imagine when we consider all of the people with all of the diagnoses they have, it certainly has a ripple effect throughout the system.”

According to Bondy, more than 4,000 people in Windsor-Essex who do not have a family doctor have been given a diagnosis related to their mental health. Nearly 1,800 people without a family doctor have also been diagnoses with diabetes.

Across the province, the number of Ontarians without a family doctor increased from 1.8 million in March 2020 to 2.2 million people two years later, according to Inspire’s latest report.

The provincial and federal governments have recently highlighted the need to address gaps in primary care access.

Last month, the Ford government announced it is setting aside $30 million for the creation of 18 new primary care teams under its Your Health initiative. The province adds 1,200 family physicians will be permitted to join a team-based model of care over the next two years.

In a separate agreement which has yet to be finalized, the federal government is expected to provide Ontario with $8.4 billion in new funding, as well as a one-time top-up of $776 million to address pressing needs in pediatric hospitals, emergency rooms and surgeries with long wait times.