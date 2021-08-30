WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 213 new cases of COVID-19 since Aug. 27 and no new deaths.

Of the 213 new cases: 57 cases were reported on August 28, 88 cases were reported on August 29, and 68 cases were reported on August 30.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 439 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 18,117 confirmed cases of the virus, including 17,160 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

19 cases are community acquired

47 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

8 cases are outbreak related

136 cases are still under investigation

3 cases are travel related

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

3 community outbreak

There are 12 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital. Eight of those are unvaccinated. Three people are in the ICU. Two of those are unvaccinated.

The health unit website says 2,957 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED: