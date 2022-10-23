$20K in damages after deck fire at Chatham, Ont. residence

Damages are pegged at $20,000 and no injuries were sustained after the rear deck of a residence in Chatham caught fire Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Chatham-Kent Police Service, first responders attended an address on Wellington Street in Chatham at approximately 12:42 p.m. for a structure fire.

Upon arrival, police and the Chatham-Kent Fire Department located the rear deck of a residence that had caught fire.

The fire was extinguished and is not believed to be suspicious in nature.

There were no reported injuries.

Police say the total cost of damages is approximately $20,000.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.