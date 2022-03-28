2024 NFL draft awarded to Detroit

The 2024 NFL draft will be held in the Motor City.

The league announced Monday the area around Campus Martius Park and Heart Plaza downtown Detroit will serve as the event site for the big event.

"The Draft has become a prominent offseason event across the country, and we are excited to work with the Lions and their partners to bring the 2024 NFL Draft to the Motor City," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a news release. "With the help of Visit Detroit, the Detroit Sports Commission, and the City of Detroit the Lions passionate fan base and all visitors will be treated to an incredible three-day experience."

A news release on the Detroit Lions website calls the draft “one of the most anticipated sports events of the year” for the tens of thousands of football fans who attend the three-day event, and even more who watch at home.

“Today is a historic day for Detroit with the announcement that the 2024 NFL Draft is coming to the Motor City," said Claude Molinari, Visit Detroit president and CEO. "Visit Detroit is looking forward to working with our partners in the hospitality community to welcome enthusiastic football fans from across the country who will make our city a pigskin pilgrimage stop. Hosting the draft is another exciting win for Detroit, and it will deliver a powerful economic impact and highlight the vibrancy of our region."

The release says the “NFL Draft Experience” – the leagues interactive football theme park, will offer fans the chance to take park in games, interactive exhibits, musical performances and other experiences throughout the three day event.

The 2022 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light will take place in Las Vegas on April 28-30, then 2023 in Kansas City on April 27-29.