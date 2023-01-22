‘2023 will be the year of hope’: Windsor celebrates Chinese Lunar New Year

The Chinese Lunar New Year, Year of the Rabbit is being celebrated in Windsor at Devonshire Mall with the return of the annual in-person festive event.

“We’re happy to be back,” said Stephen Tsui, President, Essex County Chinese Canadian Association.

The gathering saw a dragon parade through the mall followed by a dragon dance presentation on stage in front of Hudson Bay. Every half hour another cultural performance took place including dances, a fashion show, Tai Chi and Kung Fu demonstrations.

There were also several New Year booths showcasing Chinese calligraphy, a children’s corner and zodiac displays.

“It’s the major event of the year. It’s a day when family gets together, even for people working far away they come home for the celebrations,” Tsui said. “And then it’s also good to show the youngsters what the Chinese New Year program is all about.”

Sunday’s event marked the sixth time the Essex County Chinese Canadian Association put on the spectacle at Devonshire Mall.

Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations were held at the Devonshire Mall featuring cultural performances and displays in Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)The pandemic forced a two-year pause following celebrations in early 2020.

“I think the key part we enjoy is not just for the Chinese people to come with their family to see the tradition. We also like the Canadian, Caucasian people to come and see our traditions. That’s one good way to do it for them,” Tsui said.

“According to zodiac for this year, the year of the rabbit will bring us longevities, peace and prosperity. And also 2023 will be the year of hope.”

The Windsor event took place after an overnight shooting in California, east of Los Angeles following a nearby Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands of people.

“That’s an unfortunate event,” Tsui said. “It’s strange. People... I don’t know. It’s horrible, horrible, horrible.”

The Devonshire Mall event goes from 12-4 p.m.